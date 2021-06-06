Health officials worry unvaccinated population could cause an increase in variant COVID-19 strains

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Hospital Association said only about 30% of the population in Alabama is fully vaccinated and that remaining 70% could cause more variant strains to develop.
Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said he is worried about the virus mutating more because of the large chunk of unvaccinated people.
He said COVID-19 variants form when the virus spreads from an unvaccinated person to another unvaccinated person. He said it replicates and can mutate and make a variant strain.
Williamson said right now, the three Covid-19 vaccines are effective against current strains, but with the amount of people unvaccinated, he thinks a variant could form that the vaccine doesn’t protect against.
“The more times that virus is spread, the more times it replicates, the greater the chance that a bad mutation is going to arise,” Williamson said.
Dr. Williamson said latest data shows the vaccines are still effective against the latest variants.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.