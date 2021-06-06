Dutton man fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon has claimed the life of a Dutton man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 89-year-old Jessie Calvin Mount was fatally injured when the 2006 Buick Rendezvous he was driving struck a 2013 Dodge Ram that was backing from a private driveway. Officials said Mount’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

WAFF is told the accident occurred at approximately 12:24 p.m. on Alabama 71 near Jackson County 408. No injuries were reported by the driver of the Dodge.

This accident is currently being investigated by Troopers with the ALEA.

