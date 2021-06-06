Deals
Advertisement

Dutton man fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County

Police lights
Police lights(KLTV)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon has claimed the life of a Dutton man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 89-year-old Jessie Calvin Mount was fatally injured when the 2006 Buick Rendezvous he was driving struck a 2013 Dodge Ram that was backing from a private driveway. Officials said Mount’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

WAFF is told the accident occurred at approximately 12:24 p.m. on Alabama 71 near Jackson County 408. No injuries were reported by the driver of the Dodge.

This accident is currently being investigated by Troopers with the ALEA.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in critical condition after early morning crash in Huntsville
Man in critical condition after early morning crash in Huntsville
California woman arrested in Huntsville in connection to the January 6 U.S. Capital riot
California woman arrested in Huntsville for allegedly participating in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Source: WAFF
City of Huntsville will begin Old Madison Pike Bridge demolition Sunday

Latest News

June is Migraine and Headache Awareness Month
Health News: June is Migraine and Headache Awareness Month
More on a proposal to release Huntsville body cam footage to the public
Two Huntsville City Council members working to release body cam footage to public
Jobs still available at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing still looking to fill more than 2,000 jobs
WAFF's Monday Morning Forecast
Fog, showers across the Tennessee Valley this morning
Proposal to release Huntsville body cam footage to public
Proposal to release Huntsville body cam footage to public