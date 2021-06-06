City of Huntsville will begin Old Madison Pike Bridge demolition Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Work continues on Research Park Boulevard in Huntsville and the next phase may impact your commute this week.

Starting Sunday, June 6 at 8 p.m. traffic will be down to a single lane in both directions. The city of Huntsville will take down and reconstruct the Old Madison Pike Bridge.

Officials expect demolition to possibly last until next Thursday. WAFF 48 is told the entire project should be done sometime in 2022.

