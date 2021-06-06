Alabama Air National Guard promotes first female general

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman made history this weekend when she was promoted as the first female brigadier general in the Alabama Air National Guard.

Col. Tara McKennie was promoted to Brig. Gen. Tara McKennie Saturday.

Gov. Kay Ivey and McKennie’s daughter pinned the new ranks on her uniform.

According to Ivey’s office, McKennie is both the first female and first African American general officer for the Alabama National Guard.

