Alabama Air National Guard promotes first female general

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman made history this weekend when she was promoted as the first female brigadier general in the Alabama Air National Guard.

Col. Tara McKennie was promoted to Brig. Gen. Tara McKennie Saturday.

Gov. Kay Ivey and McKennie’s daughter pinned the new ranks on her uniform.

According to Ivey’s office, McKennie is both the first female and first African American general officer for the Alabama National Guard.

