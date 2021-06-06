Deals
10-year-old Emmaline Tringali officially a Burkitt’s Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma survivor

Mint Hill 10-year-old Emmaline Tringali is now five years past her last treatment and is officially a Burkitt’s Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Survivor.(Provided by Family)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Mint Hill 10-year-old Emmaline Tringali is now five years past her last treatment and is officially a Burkitt’s Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Survivor. Her oncologist declared it earlier this week.

“Being five years out from treatments means her chance for relapse is basically zero now,” mom Jules Tringali said. “We are beyond grateful for all those who have supported her, and us, over the last five to six years. Emmaline gets to grow up. She gets to continue to be a little girl who lives, and loves to the fullest because of amazing doctors, nurses, staff, and because so many people cared. We wanted to tell you and all those who follow #MollysKids because the post back in 2016 helped raise great awareness and support during the darkest days of our lives. Maybe Emmaline’s journey and happy news this week could help someone else currently going through those dark times. There can be light at the end of the tunnel.”

Just a happy thought to send us into the weekend. Congrats, Emmaline. Love your smile.

#MollysKids

Past post on Emmaline:

Sept 27th, 2016 >> http://tinyurl.com/27Sept2016MKs

