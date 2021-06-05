Warm, humid Sunday; scattered showers throughout the day

Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! Grab an umbrella! Showers are likely throughout the early morning hours for most of the Tennessee Valley.
We may even see some scattered downpours and thunderstorms fire up in the afternoon.
Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s.
The rain is here to stay for most of the week. Muggy days in the 80s with afternoon storms are on the way as well.
In the extended forecast there are a few days with sunshine, so hold on just a bit longer.
