Warm, humid Saturday morning; possible scattered showers ahead this weekend

Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! A beautiful start to your Saturday with sunshine looking to creep in a little early this morning. It’s warm and muggy out there, per usual this time of year.
Temperatures will climb quickly in the next few hours, reaching the 80s by 10 a.m. Saturday will stay dry for the first half, but we could see scattered showers by late afternoon and evening.
Sunday rain looks more widespread compared to Saturday, and a tad cooler in temperatures.
We’ll see rain most of the week, and temperatures in the 80s.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.