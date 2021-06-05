Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
UAB football welcomes recruits back to campus

NCAA’s recruiting dead period ended Tuesday
By Christina Chambers
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With recruiting now back open, UAB football is holding its first prospect camp this weekend since the pandemic shut everything down last year.

For the first time in 15 months, UAB Football Coach Bill Clark is glad to ditch Zoom and online video chats for some much-needed in-person conversations.

“Obviously the face-to-face is huge, but also for them just to have a chance to come over, get seen, get looked at, it’s a big deal for everyone,” said Clark.

800 high school football players attended UAB’s prospect camp on Saturday, but before they got started, Clark showed some prospects what everyone wants to see and that’s Protective Stadium.

“It’s great to be back in camp season, but now we have our stadium and we said obviously we have to come over here and take a picture,” said Clark.

Clark believes being at Protective Stadium Saturday to take pictures is a huge day for their program. It’s the first time they’ve been able to show recruits in person what Protective Stadium is all about.

“You can see it right behind me and you go by the interstate and think about UAB football and I think UAB football and the winning association and doing it the right way, this is going to help that and this stadium is what that’s all about,” he said.

Construction at Protective Stadium is expected to be complete by UAB’s home opener vs. Liberty on October 2nd.

