Scattered rain and storms expected Sunday

Widely scattered showers and isolated storms will continue overnight into early Sunday morning with muggy lows in the middle 60s.

A few showers are expected early in the day Sunday with more scattered showers and storms developing after lunchtime and sticking around through the evening. Any storms that do develop in the afternoon have the potential of bringing locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and 30+ mph wind gusts. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and higher humidity levels.

The forecast will get quite repetitive to start off the work week with highs in the low to middle 80s on Monday and Tuesday with daily chances for scattered rainfall and thunderstorms. The overall threat for severe weather is low each afternoon, but isolated stronger storms with gusty winds, small hail and lightning cannot be ruled out. Most weather models are forecasting a consistent one to three inches of rain through the week, higher amounts will be possible in areas that see slow moving thunderstorms.

This is a typical “summer-like” pattern and this will continue through the rest of the week into next weekend.

