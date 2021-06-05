Man in critical condition after early morning crash in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is in the hospital Saturday morning with potentially life-threatening injuries after a car crash.
A Huntsville Police Lt. on scene told WAFF the man was going more than 100 miles an hour southbound down Zierdt Road when he crashed.
The HPD Lt. said the man was snap chatting while driving and hit a Redstone Arsenal fence and snapped a utility pole in half.
The man was arrested for DUI and taken to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries.
Powerlines are down, but according to the Huntsville Utilities outage map, there are no power outages in the area.
Around 4 a.m. Saturday, HPD officers were still diverting traffic around the accident while waiting for the car to be towed.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.