Last Dry Day for a While

Good Morning Tennessee Valley! A beautiful start to your Saturday is on the way with sunshine looking to creep in a little early this morning. Warm and muggy out there, but what’s new about that?
Temperatures will climb quickly in the next few hours… into the 80s by 10 am. Dry for the most part this morning and afternoon, but we could see scattered showers enter in by late afternoon and evening.
Sunday looks more widespread compared to today, as far as rain goes, and a tad cooler in temperatures.
Stuck in the rain and the 80s throughout most of next week. It won’t rain all day, every day, but it will sure feel like it.
The next 10 days look pretty consistent.
