Warm & Muggy with Fog this Morning

Your Finally Friday Forecast is looking great!
Pretty well the ideal early June day is on the schedule for this afternoon and evening.
For the morning hours, it’s not so perfect because of dense patchy fog. Visibility in a few areas are relatively low so extra time will be needed as you run out the door this morning.
Warm and muggy to start off but drier air will settle over the Valley today making today feel a lot more comfortable.
Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s for your afternoon.
Tonight will be marked in the mild category with a few clouds and lows in the 60.
One more really nice day, Saturday, for the Valley before more rain settles in and near 90 degree days.
