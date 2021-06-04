Sheriff reflects on Valhermoso Springs mass murder one year later

VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. (WAFF) - June 4 marks one year since seven people were found murdered inside a Morgan County home. On that day in 2020, Morgan County deputies responded to a call in Valhermoso Springs of shots fired at a home on Talucah Rd.
When they arrived, the house was on fire and seven people were found inside, shot to death.
“The years that I’ve been working as a law enforcement officer, I’ve never seen that many individuals killed at one time,” said Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett.
Multiple agencies worked to solve this case, including the FBI violent crime task force who assisted with locating the suspects.
“The subjects had fled and went to Oregon. So we were able to pick up the phone, call our Portland office and request that they go out to do follow-ups and chase leads for us involving that investigation,” said FBI agent Jeffrey Brown.
John Legg and Frederic Rogers were later arrested in Oregon, and are currently in the Morgan County jail with no bond. Sheriff Puckett calls it one of the biggest cases in Morgan County history.
One year later, his thoughts turn to the families of the seven people who were violently killed.
“We have to move on, we have other things to do but for them, time stops and they remember this day a year ago like it was today,” said Puckett.
Puckett says this case left a lasting impact on his deputies.
“Through all the different agencies that we work with, especially with this case, we know that really nothing is impossible if we all work together,” said Puckett.
The District Attorney plans on seeking the death penalty for both defendants who are facing capital murder, robbery, arson and other charges.
“I hope the arrests close one part of the chapter of this long book that will be called the justice journey for them,” said Puckett.
Both Legg and Rogers are scheduled to appear in court later this month on the 29th.
