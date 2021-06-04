Oakwood University will soon start a vaccine clinic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Oakwood University is joining the statewide effort to get more Alabamians vaccinated.
Oakwood University is one of the multiple grant winners from across the state. A $250,000 grant was offered to boost vaccine numbers in minority groups.
As a historically black college, Oakwood leaders hope to establish a vaccine clinic to have a positive impact on the vaccination effort.
Especially as minority groups are shown to be more hesitant to get the vaccine.
“We’re not seeing the increase that will offer the general protection we need,” said VP of Quality Assurance Research, Prudence Pollard. “We want them to see that by us joining the community and vaccination efforts that they can trust the vaccine.”
Oakwood University is waiting on the green light from the state health department to begin giving those vaccines.
