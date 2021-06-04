Moulton man charged with assaulting police at Lawrence County Jail

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Moulton man faces a felony assault charge after a brief car chase in Moulton and an alleged altercation with law enforcement at the Lawrence County Jail.
According to our news partners at the Moulton Advertiser, 35-year-old Craig Austin is charged with assault on a police officer, DUI, trying to elude police and driving without a license or insurance.
Police said an officer tried to stop Austin’s truck last Saturday after running a red light. After a brief chase, police said Austin was put in the back of a patrol car where he tried to break the window with his head.
Austin is also accused of attacking an officer once he was brought back to the city jail.
The officer’s injuries weren’t serious.
Austin was booked into the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $8,000.
