Lauderdale County man sentenced to 121 years in prison on child pornography, abuse charges

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - One Lauderdale County man will spend the rest of his life in jail.
Juan Fuentes was convicted on multiple counts of production and possession of child pornography, sexual abuse and rape.
It was a very emotional day as victims sat across from Fuentes, face to face, waiting for his sentencing.
Their victim impact statements were read, asking the judge to sentence Fuentes to the maximum time possible because of the pain he’s caused the family.
One victim spoke out about how she tried to commit suicide more than once because of his actions.
Their mother said that Fuentes has ruined their entire lives.
Judge Benjamin Graves sentenced Fuentes to 121 years in prison.
Over the past month, both Assistant District Attorney Angie Hamilton and ADA Coty Hand have tried and convicted two people on possession and production of child pornography.
First, Jeffery Dale Hunt will serve 20 years for his crimes, and now Fuentes.
Hand said these cases don’t get easier but it’s their job to get justice for the victims.
“There’s nothing easy about these cases. They’re taxing emotionally and mentally but it’s what we believed we were called to do is seek justice for victims and so we’re glad we’re able to do that,” said Hand.
Also in court today, Judge Graves told the victims: “I can promise you, Mr. Fuentes will not hurt you in the future” after he was sentenced.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.