Hartselle woman facing hindering charge related to child abuse investigation

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle Police Department arrested another person Friday in connection with a child abuse investigation originally reported earlier this week.
Hannah Marie Campbell, age 24 of Hartselle, was arrested on the charge of hindering prosecution on June 4.
Investigators claim Campbell attempted to conceal the alleged child abuse Lance Campbell was charged with on Thursday.
The release from Hartselle Police states:
On June 4, 2021, Inv. Burgess arrested Hannah Marie Campbell, age 24, of Hartselle for Hindering the Prosecution of Lance Destin Campbell for his charge of Aggravated Child Abuse. Hannah Campbell was given a $15,000.00 cash bond. On May 31, 2021, DHR was advised of a child brought into the hospital for possible abuse. After doctors had time to fully evaluate the child, it was determined her injuries were serious enough to keep her hospitalized for at least two weeks to a month. Investigators determined Lance Campbell was responsible for the abuse. Investigators also determined Hannah Campbell attempted to conceal the abuse from doctors, social workers and Investigators.
Read WAFF’s story about Lance Campbell’s arrest from Thursday below:
A Morgan County man was arrested on child abuse charges in Hartselle on Thursday.
Authorities say an investigation was launched into 25-year-old Lance Campbell after DHR brought a child into the hospital over suspected abuse on May 31.
Doctors who evaluated the child’s injuries say they are bad enough to keep the child hospitalized for at least two weeks to a month.
Campbell was charged with aggravated child abuse and is being held on a $500,000 bond. Officials suspect at least one other arrest will be made in this case, but have not released who the suspect is.
There is no further information at this time as this is an ongoing investigation and evidence is still being reviewed and obtained.
