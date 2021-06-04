Hartselle woman facing hindering charge related to child abuse investigation

On June 4, 2021, Inv. Burgess arrested Hannah Marie Campbell, age 24, of Hartselle for Hindering the Prosecution of Lance Destin Campbell for his charge of Aggravated Child Abuse. Hannah Campbell was given a $15,000.00 cash bond. On May 31, 2021, DHR was advised of a child brought into the hospital for possible abuse. After doctors had time to fully evaluate the child, it was determined her injuries were serious enough to keep her hospitalized for at least two weeks to a month. Investigators determined Lance Campbell was responsible for the abuse. Investigators also determined Hannah Campbell attempted to conceal the abuse from doctors, social workers and Investigators.