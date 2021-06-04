Former Lawrence County deputy facing domestic violence charges

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A law enforcement officer with a history at both the Tuscumbia Police Department and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is now facing charges for domestic violence.
Jonathan Waine Glaze was arrested on June 3rd on charges of domestic violence and harassment.
Wayne is a part-time officer with the Tuscumbia Police Department. According to Chief Logan, the crimes he was charged with did not happen while he was with the department.
The crimes he is accused of happened while he was an employee with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Glaze is currently being held at the Lawrence County Jail on a 1,000 bond.
There are no further details at this time.
