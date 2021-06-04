First Fridays return to downtown Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - As more people are getting vaccinated and things are getting back to normal, events that were canceled because of COVID-19 are making a return.
After more than a year, First Fridays is back in downtown Florence!
“It’s going to be a great night,” said Downtown Florence Alliance Executive Director, Stephanie Vess.
Downtown Florence Alliance hosts First Fridays. Vess said it was designed to bring customers to downtown businesses.
Visitors can stroll through the streets of historic downtown Florence on the first Friday of every month. Artists and musicians line the streets, restaurants and stores stay open later than normal for all the fun.
“(First Fridays) benefits the businesses and the restaurants that are in our community and so we just hope that it continues to do that,” said Vess.
One new business participating this year is Cottonwood Farms, which sells local produce and others.
“We’re hopeful that more and more people will get to know what we’re about.”
Officials with the Downtown Florence Alliance hope these events will continue to bring in more foot traffic, and dollars, for local businesses.
“We always have a huge crowd at First Fridays and we hope that this will be exactly the same as we’ve seen and maybe even better crowd since we’re having an opportunity to get back together again for the first time in a while.”
Something new that is being implemented at First Fridays this year is a kid’s zone!
First Fridays will be every Friday through December.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.