Disability support center employee faces fraud charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department wrapped up a fraud investigation that led to the arrest of one woman. ‘
Officers responded to claims of fraud at The Centers for the Developmentally Disabled (CDD). Officers say that multiple debit cards belonging to residents of the facilities were illegally being used.
The investigation eventually led officials to 20-year-old Jakira Swopes. Swopes is an employee of the CDD.
She was arrested and faces six counts of fraudulent use of credit or debit cards. Swopes is now in custody at the Morgan County Correctional Facility and is being held on a $6,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.