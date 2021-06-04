Boys and Girls Club provide football cleats, gloves for area High Schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s nothing like community. People helping people, and those in need. Under Armour, with the help of Boys and Girls Club of America donated hundreds of brand new football cleats and gloves to area Huntsville City Schools.
Scott Stapler: “I’ve just been always so impressed of what they do every day, Huntsville City Schools Athletics Director Scott Stapler said of the Boys and Girls club of North Alabama. “They just stand in that gap as they say for these kids, in between school. When they’re parents pick them up in the evening and in the summers. They’ll have 150-200 kids come through there come through their centers every day.”
“We understand the impact that it can have for kids to feel really good about themselves,” Boys and Girls Club President of North Alabama Patrick Wynn said. “And the fact that some of these High Schools don’t have the budget some of the affluent High Schools. We felt like this was another opportunity for the Boys and Girls club to fill in the gaps.”
Community helping others within the North Alabama community. All to brighten the day for so many young athletes this Fall on High School football fields in the Yellowhammer State.
“Coming from a low socio-economic community we didn’t always have the means,” Wynn added. “So to be able to see the smiles on these coaches faces, grab these shoes for their kids and these gloves, I know the feeling when the kids get these presented to them, because I know the feeling that I had growing up as a youngster when I got brand new gear to start the season.”
