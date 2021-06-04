Attorney says he is “cautiously optimistic” about HPD’s response to the viral stomping video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cellphone video of 22-year-old Kemontae Hobbs getting stomped on by a Huntsville Police officer went viral earlier this week. Days later, HPD announced the results of an internal investigation, stating the stomping officer acted outside of what department policy allows.
Now, Chief of Police Mark McMurray will be responsible for any disciplinary action. Hobb’s attorney Martin Weinberg says just because they’ve issued that statement, doesn’t mean they’re going to drop the case.
Weinberg issued a notice of claim to the city. Weinberg says the force used by the officer was completely inappropriate.
“Hopefully, the police department is on a new foot and realizes they need to make a change in light of the report that came out of the protest and the lawsuits that have been filed. We’re optimistic, we’re cautiously optimistic,” said Weinberg.
Weinberg says he and the family are still waiting to learn what disciplinary action the officer will face.
“To agree that he acted outside of policy is a good first step and we’ll just see where they go from here,” said Weinberg.
Chief McMurray would not comment on any pending disciplinary action.
