Athens Saturday Market begins this weekend

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - This summer, grab your shopping bag and head on down to Athens Saturday Market!
Athens Saturday Market kicks off Saturday, June 5 at 8 a.m. on West Green Street.
When shoppers visit the market, they can find their favorite fruits and veggies, shop from local businesses and even hear some live music,
In addition to the local farmers and growers who will be selling at the market, guests can also grab something to eat from vendors like Happi Pappi Beignets, Recentered Roasters, Tutt & Tutt’s and more!
You can keep up with the market and find out more on the Athens Saturday Market Facebook page.
