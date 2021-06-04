$5 million price tag to make improvements to Highway 53 in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 5 million dollars! That’s the price tag to make big improvements to Highway 53 in Madison County.
The intersection of McKee Road and Highway 53 is one of three areas in a two mile stretch along Highway 53 where big changes will be made.
“Highway 53 is one of our most dangerous roads when you look at district four. Although it’s a state road, a lot of our intersections come up to it,” said Commissioner Phil Vandiver.
The intersections a team of engineers are looking at fixing include McKee Road, Harvest Road and Old Railroad Bed Road along Highway 53.
“When you look at the wreck count for our intersections, Highway 53 probably has five of the top 10 in my district,” said Vandiver
There’s a constant flow of traffic, but that stops as soon as a driver needs to make a turn.
Plans are in place to add turn lanes and traffic signals to reduce the number of accidents.
“We’ll add turn lanes at Highway 53 and harvest. That’s one of the worst intersections that we have right now for accidents and it’s also an intersection that backs up a lot of traffic. There’s just not a way to get around it, if some car has to turn left in the afternoon or coming in the morning, it just backs up cars,” said Vandiver.
Engineers are currently drawing the blueprints and we’re told construction is about one year away.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.