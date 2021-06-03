Soggy Am Commute For Some

Showers and storms continue throughout the morning hours with heavy rain and strong gusty winds. Lauderdale and Limestone counties got hit with more rain early this morning but its now moving towards Tennessee.
That morning drive may see a few delays thanks to ponding on roadways and fog off near the shoals and to the east.
Muggy this AM with temperatures in the upper 60s. Our storm activity is not over just yet, we will see more fire up this morning and afternoon. It’s looking like our southeast corner will see some rain later this afternoon.
Unfortunately we are going to be talking about afternoon storms for a stretch with chances scattered throughout the 10 day forecast. Our only break comes Friday into Saturday where we will see sunshine and highs near 90.
