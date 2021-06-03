Salvation Army of The Shoals transitional housing getting upgrades

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Much-needed upgrades are on the way to transitional housing apartments at the Salvation Army of the Shoals. WAFF found out that anyone can help spruce up the place.
There’s no place like home.
The Salvation Army of the Shoals is trying to make sure people who live in transitional housing feel at home, even if it is temporary.
“It’s just really important that while they are here that they feel comfortable, especially if they have children, just to feel like this is their space while they are here,” said Alli Bevis.
The transitional housing program offers temporary shelter for people searching for a permanent place to live.
The homes haven’t seen a fresh coat of paint or renovations in nearly a decade.
Some of the updates are already underway. Some units have new couches and one has a new fridge.
Bevis with the Salvation Army said there is still work to be done.
“We’re wanting to update the paint. We want to update the light fixtures, the blinds, the curtains, hopefully the flooring,” said Bevis.
The main goal is to make those in transitional housing feel at home.
“For a family that’s coming out of a bad situation, just for them to feel comfortable, for them to feel safe,” said Bevis.
But the Salvation Army needs your help!
“If there’s a microwave or they need a new dining room table, if there’s anything that people want to donate you know they can just give us a call here at the office and we can let them know what we need. We’ve got a list of different things that we want to do in each apartment,” said Bevis.
You can also volunteer to help renovate the apartments.
You can call their main office for more information on how to volunteer.
Salvation Army of the Shoals is also holding fundraisers to help with the cost of renovations.
There’s one coming up on June 15: Karaoke Idol at Birdy’s Sports Grill in Muscle Shoals.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.