Mark C. Smith Concert Hall upgrades, Broadway Theater League announces 2021-2022 show lineup

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After more than a year of theatres and concert venues around the world having to adapt or even close down, it’s finally show time!
On Wednesday, local leaders and representatives with the Von Braun Center in Huntsville unveiled the new-and-improved Mark C. Smith Concert Hall.
The upgrades cost $380,000. But, those behind the planning say it was a good investment. The upholstery was deep cleaned, the carpet was replaced and the venue has a whole new rigging system.
Marketing Manager for the Von Braun Center, Samantha Nielsen, says all of the upgrades were to create a better viewing experience and bring bigger shows to Rocket City.
“The additions and enhancements to the rigging system allow the VBC to attract elaborate traveling shows to the Huntsville market,” says Nielson.
“We previously would not have considered our venue as a viable option. As a result of these enhancements, Broadway Theatre League can utilize the upgraded steel rigging system for future solicitations for highly sought-after shows.”
The Broadway Theatre League, which partners with the VBC, also announced its upcoming lineup.
You can view the full 2021-2022 lineup below:
- ARTRAGEOUS: August 26-29, 2021
- HOT PEAS ‘N BUTTER: September 8, 2021
- ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE: November 5-7, 2021
- SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE!: November 17-18, 2021
- OKLAHOMA!: December: 2-5, 2021
- AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN: January 14-16, 2022
- THE CHOIR OF MAN: January 25, 2022
- CATS: January 28-30, 2022
- THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY: February 2, 2022
- INNOVATION NATION LIVE!: February 16, 2022
- BLUE MAN GROUP: March 4-6, 2022
- HAIRSPRAY: April 4-6, 2022
- RAIN: April 12, 2022
All tickets for opening weekend are free as a way to thank front-line workers who helped the community get through the pandemic.
