Huntsville restaurant owners expand business throughout COVID-19 pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Church Street Wine Shoppe on Gates is having its grand opening on Thursday. This is just one of several restaurants and bars in the Huntsville area owned by a Tennessee Valley family.
COVID-19 has completely changed the way we go about our daily lives, and it has impacted most of our local restaurants and bars. Others are adapting, like the restaurants and bars owned by Stephanie Kennedy-Mell and Mathew Mell. They are expanding and adding a new location.
Kennedy-Mell said she’s excited for the grand opening of Church Street Wine Shoppe on Gates. She reports the original Church Street Wine Shoppe will continue to be open as a retail store. She said her family has a concept in the works for the old location too.
The new location is a full-service restaurant and retail store. The reason for the move, Kennedy-Mell said, is because they need a bigger space.
“We did have a small tapas menu at our original location,” Kennedy-Mell said.
Kennedy Mell says the old location was a little over one thousand square feet, but the new one is four thousand. She says it’s a bittersweet moment because the original Church Street Wine Shoppe was their first endeavor seven years ago.
“Early on we were outgrowing our space but there’s a lot of nostalgia to that space so it’s hard to move,” Kennedy-Mell said. “It would take something of this level. Historic home in downtown Huntsville walking distance to the square. We always feel we would be neighborhood bar kind of people and that is in its own way that.”
The owners invited frontline healthcare workers to enjoy some complimentary wine during Thursday’s ribbon-cutting as a thank you for their hard work.
Greenock Winery from Australia will also introduce their wine for the first time in the United States, according to Kennedy-Mell.
“It’s an Australian winery. One of the best wineries out there. We are so excited to be chosen. Huntsville is chosen to launch this wine for the U.S.,” said Matthew Mell.
The owners said the reason for their success in their businesses is because of good employees who make you feel like family.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.