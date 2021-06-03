Huntsville Police Dept. investigating multiple graffiti reports near Bob Wallace, Triana Blvd.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police need your help finding who is behind recent acts of vandalism in Huntsville.
Due to the ongoing investigation, we are unable to show you the graffiti, however, Commander Dwayne McCarver, says it’s happening in the Holiday Homes area near Bob Wallace and Triana Blvd.
Since Mid-May, police have received multiple reports of graffiti on and around the property.
We’re told it doesn’t appear to be gang-related, but police are seeing a pattern.
Commander McCarver says they do have suspects at this time but are trying to collect as much evidence as possible before making arrests.
“We’re very proud of our beautiful community, our city. So when people start spray painting and doing these types of things, we really want to get ahead of it. Some people are just seeing it and they’re cleaning it up and not calling us. And we need to know everywhere its found and we need to document it,” McCarver said.
If you have any information about this investigation or find more graffiti, you’re asked to call Sgt. Karl Kissich at 256-746-4129.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.