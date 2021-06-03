Hartselle man facing child abuse charges following child’s hospital visit

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County man was arrested on child abuse charges in Hartselle on Thursday.
Authorities say an investigation was launched into 25-year-old Lance Campbell after DHR brought a child into the hospital over suspected abuse on May 31.
Doctors who evaluated the child’s injuries say they are bad enough to keep the child hospitalized for at least two weeks to a month.
Campbell was charged with aggravated child abuse and is being held on a $500,000 bond. Officials suspect at least one other arrest will be made in this case, but have not released who the suspect is.
There is no further information at this time as this is an ongoing investigation and evidence is still being reviewed and obtained.
