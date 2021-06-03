Guntersville City Councilman faces DUI charge; previously arrested for DUI in 2017

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Guntersville City Councilman was arrested on a DUI charge last Thursday.
District 5 Councilman Donald Myers was booked on the Driving Under the Influence charge by ALEA Troopers at 5:25 p.m. on May 27.
ALEA Troopers stopped a 2009 Ford F-150 for failure to signal and change lanes without proper signal at approximately 4:40 p.m. that day. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Myers.
Myers was arrested on the following charges:
- Driving Under the Influence
- Open Container
- Failure to Signal
He was transported to the Marshall County Jail in Guntersville, with bond set at $1,500.
The 62-year-old was arrested on a DUI charge back in 2017 following a single-vehicle wreck. Police reported then that Myers ran off the side of the road and hit a hill on Highway 431.
No further information is available.
