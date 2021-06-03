Guntersville City Councilman faces DUI charge; previously arrested for DUI in 2017

Guntersville City Councilman faces DUI charge; previously arrested for DUI in 2017
Guntersville City Councilman Donald Myers (Source: Marshall County Jail View)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | June 3, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT - Updated June 3 at 11:02 AM

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Guntersville City Councilman was arrested on a DUI charge last Thursday.

District 5 Councilman Donald Myers was booked on the Driving Under the Influence charge by ALEA Troopers at 5:25 p.m. on May 27.

ALEA Troopers stopped a 2009 Ford F-150 for failure to signal and change lanes without proper signal at approximately 4:40 p.m. that day. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Myers.

Myers was arrested on the following charges:

  • Driving Under the Influence
  • Open Container
  • Failure to Signal

He was transported to the Marshall County Jail in Guntersville, with bond set at $1,500.

The 62-year-old was arrested on a DUI charge back in 2017 following a single-vehicle wreck. Police reported then that Myers ran off the side of the road and hit a hill on Highway 431.

Read the story from 2017 here.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.