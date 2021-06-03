Florence City School’s Falcon Feeder hitting the streets with free meals this summer

“We have a lot of students that depend on us for breakfast and lunch during the school year and we have really designed this program to reach those students and provide breakfast and lunch for them during the summer. So we have two routes that will run twice a week and each of those routes will hit the areas in our communities where we see the biggest need and those children will have access to two breakfast and two lunches every day. So they will get two days’ worth of meals from us twice a week to hopefully provide a little bit of coverage for their summer meal service,” said Talmage.