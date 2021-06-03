Florence City School’s Falcon Feeder hitting the streets with free meals this summer

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence City Schools “Falcon Feeder” will soon hit the road and start meeting students for free meals this summer!
The Falcon Feeder is a custom-built food truck the school system will use to deliver meals to students beginning Monday, June 7th.
The food truck is the first of its kind in northwest Alabama.
The mission is to combat child hunger while meeting children where they are — their neighborhoods.
Officials built delivery routes much like bus routes for any student 18 and younger who may be in need of a fresh meal.
It’s important to note, students do not have to be part of the Florence City School district to receive a meal.
Officials with the new program say they plan to deliver around 1,000 meals each day to routes, Mondays -Thursdays.
CNP Coordinator Tara Talmage says this is all possible thanks to a grant.
“We have a lot of students that depend on us for breakfast and lunch during the school year and we have really designed this program to reach those students and provide breakfast and lunch for them during the summer. So we have two routes that will run twice a week and each of those routes will hit the areas in our communities where we see the biggest need and those children will have access to two breakfast and two lunches every day. So they will get two days’ worth of meals from us twice a week to hopefully provide a little bit of coverage for their summer meal service,” said Talmage.
Find the full list of routes below:
