Deputies investigating possible home invasion involving gunshots in Harvest

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are on the scene of a possible home invasion involving gunshots in Harvest on Thursday morning.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed reports of a high police presence near Lockhart Road shortly after 6 a.m. on June 3.
According to Don Webster of HEMSI, two victims were transported from the scene to Huntsville Hospital in extremely critical condition. Webster also said the male and female victims both were being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.
WAFF’s Tiffany Thompson is gathering further information from police at the scene.
