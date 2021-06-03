Decatur Police Department welcoming community dog walk watchers

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - For many of us, walking the dog is part of our weekly, if not daily routine.
If that’s you, police officers are asking for your help.
The Decatur Police Department is promoting its community dog walker watch program again.
What that means is when you take your best friend out for a walk, pay attention to your surroundings.
If you see anything that looks out of place or suspicious, report it to the police.
So why are they asking community members to keep an extra eye out all of a sudden?
“Dog walkers are usually really familiar with their neighborhoods and they know their surroundings, so we would really appreciate the extra ears and eyes on neighborhoods across the city,” says Decatur Police Department Public Information Liaison, Irene Cardenas Martinez.
Examples of things to look for would be an open window or suspicious vehicles.
If it’s an emergency, always call 911.
Cardenas-Martinez also says anyone can participate, even if you’re not walking a dog.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.