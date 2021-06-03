Crime of the Week: Huntsville Porch Pirate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As more of you shop online, police are busy trying to track down porch pirates.
So, see if you can identify a man who’s been busy himself, removing packages that don’t belong to him.
One day, a man was driving down Arlington Road in Huntsville when he noticed a package on someone’s porch. The man was seen in a yellow shirt, white hat and jean shorts when he got out of his car, walked up to the house and picked up a delivered item. He ran back to his car before anyone could notice.
Fortunately, he is caught on security cameras from two different angles.
Huntsville police say this porch pirate could be responsible for other missing packages in the area. So, again, look closely. Do you know this pilferer of packages?
If you have a tip that leads police to this suspect, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.
