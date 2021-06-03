Car wreck causes major delays on Highway 69 in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A multi-vehicle accident is causing major traffic delays in Guntersville Thursday night.
According to Guntersville police, multiple vehicles collided at the intersection of Georgia Mountain Road and Highway 69 around 7 p.m.
An officer confirms one person is being transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries. The victim’s condition is still unknown at this time.
Emergency crews are on the scene and say the road will be blocked off until they can clear the area. Avoid the area if possible.
