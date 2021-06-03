BLM-Huntsville leaders say ‘the march continues’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday marks one year since a protest in downtown Huntsville ended in people getting tear-gassed. More than one dozen community members were arrested that day.
According to the ‘The March Continues’ event Facebook page, participants will meet Thursday at 5 p.m. in Big Spring International Park. One member with BLM-Huntsville said the group will walk a similar route to the one from one year ago.
The leader of BLM-Huntsville reports the group wasn’t originally planning on holding an event on Thursday. That changed after seeing the video of the arrest of Kemontae Hobbs. A video of that incident is all over social media showing a Huntsville Police Officer kicking Hobbs during the incident. Police charged Hobbs with resisting arrest and obstructing government operations, but the video is drawing a lot of criticism from the public.
BLM member Remus Bowden said the video is disturbing.
“It was really egregious,” Bowden said. “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what was going on there. To see how egregious the actions by that police officer, how it was.”
Bowden said members from BLM-Huntsville will march for Hobbs and others.
“This march marks the anniversary of the March 3rd one,” Bowden said. “This is more of us trying to raise awareness to police reform, to the actions of our city leaders.”
The Huntsville Police Department issued the following statement about the incident:
The Huntsville Police Department responded to a 911 call placed by a convenience store employee at 905 Memorial Parkway at 6 p.m., on Sunday, May 30. After an officer arrived on the scene and made contact with the suspect, the individual was non-compliant. The officer called for backup. An altercation with police subsequently occurred resulting in the arrest of Kemontae Hobbs, 22, for resisting arrest and obstructing government operations. We have viewed citizen-provided video that partially captures the arrest process. We understand concerns with use of force techniques used in the arrest and we take these concerns seriously. The full incident is under review including all actions taken by officers during the arrest process.”
.Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.