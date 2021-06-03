4 arrested in oath keeper conspiracy case for activities leading to US Capitol breach

On the afternoon of Jan. 6, Walden and others rode in a pair of golf carts toward the Capitol, at times swerving around law enforcement vehicles. After they arrived at 2:33 p.m., Walden and others aggressively berated and taunted law enforcement officers in riot gear guarding the perimeter of the building. At 2:35 p.m., Hackett and Isaacs joined together with others known and unknown to form a column or “stack” of individuals wearing Oath Keepers clothing, patches, insignia and battle gear, each keeping at least one hand on the shoulder of the other in front of them. Dolan joined the stack at the top of the steps and the group collectively and forcibly entered the Capitol.