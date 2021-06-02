Wedding industry seeing big rebound

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The wedding boom is in effect now that COVID-19 cases are dropping and more people are getting vaccinated.
Last year, a lot of people hit he pause button on wedding planning, but now things are ramping up. Couples are rushing to celebrate their love.
2020 was a stressful year for those in the wedding business. The pandemic put a lot of the “I do’s” on hold.
“We did a lot of Zoom things. A lot of virtual things and a lot of postponing things,” Becky Baker with Becky’s Brides in Mountain Brook said. But now, Baker, a local wedding planner, is busier than ever.
“For us, we’re completely booked for 2021. We’re not taking anything else. We’re pretty booked up for spring of 2022 and we’re seeing that a lot with the vendors we work with as well,” Baker said.
Baker likening the surge right now to the housing boom. There’s a lot of demand, but not enough supply.
“It’s harder to get things. The supply chain has been demolished just a little bit so fabrics and soft seating and rentals and things like flowers that we used to could get so easily - it’s just not the same as it used to be for sure,” Baker said.
Baker is starting to see weddings get back to normal somewhat with gatherings, but they are still encouraging people to follow health guidance.
When it comes to planning, Baker is asking clients to get on the ball. Book your vendors, photographers and the rest of the things that matter most important to you. She’s also asking clients to be flexible.
“There’s only so much we can do right now with the lack of availability with venues, vendors, flowers and things like that,” Baker said.
Baker says be flexible with dates as well because there are only so many Saturdays in the year.
Industry experts say you should ask for all available date options for your venue. You could save money that way.
