Town of North Courtland celebrates 40 years of being incorporated

NORTH COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - “Growing up, that’s all I ever knew is on “The Hill,” where the Black people were,” said Ejiga Diggs.
Forty years ago, North Courtland was known as “The Hill”, the predominately African American side of town.
On June 2nd, 1941 they incorporated as North Courtland.
“People wouldn’t know exactly what we had to go through to get this small town,” said Diggs.
So let’s take you back to before the town was incorporated in 1981.
Residents had to depend on Lawrence County for police and fire services. That meant big delays in response times.
Mr. Eliga Diggs and many others were on a committee pushing to split with the town of Courtland and create their own municipality.
“From 1969 to 1980 I believe, we still tried. So, we decided to do away with the annexation and get an incorporation committee,” said Diggs.
For them, being incorporated meant having the means to live.
“We have water, adequate water. We have electricity. We had electric but it wasn’t really up to par, but we have all of that now,” said Diggs.
As the town celebrates this forty-year milestone, Mr. Diggs says it’s great to see the improvements.
“It means a whole lot because we can see the improvements now. Most of all of our roads are paved good, housing is adequate,” said Diggs.
And for him, there’s no place like home.
“I haven’t seen anywhere else I’d rather live than here,” said Diggs.
A small town with a big history, that’s North Courtland.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.