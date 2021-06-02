Scattered storms and heavy rain possible the next two days

Happy Wednesday! Keep the rain gear handy you will need it the next few days.
We are waking up to scattered storms across the Tennessee Valley this morning after they moved in and developed overnight. Expect periods of heavy rainfall at times with these storms as they progress through the Valley, which could mean some slow commutes for some folks. Storms should settle down for the late morning in most areas, but they will still be scattered off and on throughout the day, especially to the west of I-65. Rainfall totals have the potential to be between 1 to 3 inches in total over the next 24 to 48 hours, with the Shoals and the Huntsville/Madison metro being in the areas with the biggest threat for heavy rainfall. Sand Mountain and Northeast Alabama will not see as much rainfall as those near I-65 and farther west.
We will have more scattered showers and storms throughout the day on Thursday. They will be very hit or miss and will bring a 20-to-30-minute delay in outdoor plans. This will be with us off and on all day, but I don’t anticipate a washout by any means. These storms will bring some gusty winds, but nothing severe is expected. Scattered storms should come to an end by the evening or overnight into Friday leading to a quieter day Friday. Humidity will continue to climb throughout the week as well and paired with highs into the mid-80s it will make it feel very sticky. Winds will be breezy for pretty much every day through the rest of the week as well, with gusts up to 20 mph.
