Scattered storms and heavy rain possible the next two days

We are waking up to scattered storms across the Tennessee Valley this morning after they moved in and developed overnight. Expect periods of heavy rainfall at times with these storms as they progress through the Valley, which could mean some slow commutes for some folks. Storms should settle down for the late morning in most areas, but they will still be scattered off and on throughout the day, especially to the west of I-65. Rainfall totals have the potential to be between 1 to 3 inches in total over the next 24 to 48 hours, with the Shoals and the Huntsville/Madison metro being in the areas with the biggest threat for heavy rainfall. Sand Mountain and Northeast Alabama will not see as much rainfall as those near I-65 and farther west.