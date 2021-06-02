Scattered storms expected tonight & Thursday

Showers continue into your afternoon today, but more scattered in nature.
A few storms remain possible along with showers as we go into the later half of the day, but nothing is looking significant at this point.
Highs will reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s for today. Thankfully we have some strong south winds keeping us warm because we won’t get a lot of sun… really today or tomorrow.
Clouds and rain will linger overnight bringing more rain to the Valley for your Thursday.
A soggy trend over the next few days to say the least.
We will get a break in the rain for Friday and into parts of your weekend. In those days we will see summer-like heat return.
The extended forecast will have rain and rain chances throughout it. Even into next week we will see showers and storms in the forecast. Along with the rain, we won’t break from the 80s either.
