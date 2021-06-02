Marshall County to receive $18.7 million in coronavirus recovery funding

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County commissioners will soon be charged with distributing millions of dollars for COVID-19 relief.
Commissioners met on Wednesday to discuss how the $18.7 million can be spent across the country.
The funding from the U.S. Treasury comes with a few important conditions though.
First, the money must be spent within four years. $9 million, which will accrue interest at an annual rate of 0.3 percent, has already been provided to the county.
That’s a concern for District 2 Commissioner Ricky Watson.
“I just feel like that’s going to be a large task to do that and get everything obligated and get it spent because putting in a water line it takes a while to put a mile water line in and I have over 20 miles on a list that I’ve got,” said Watson.
County Attorney Clint Maze said the Association of County Commissions of Alabama has created a program to hire staff to advise the state on the proper expenditure of funds.
“What I’m telling my elected officials is just think about the challenges that we have had in the last year and the ways we have addressed those and the ways we can mitigate them in the future. I hope that we never experience something like this again in our lifetime, but what will it take to be ready if we do? Those are the types of projects that I think should receive type priority in the expenditure of these funds,” said Maze.
The money can be used on projects connected to the coronavirus pandemic and health initiatives. Expanding broadband and water systems is a priority for Watson in his district.
“I know in my district a lot of the water systems were built years ago and we have 50 or 60 houses served off of 2-inch water lines and that doesn’t give the property owners the opportunity to get hooked up on a 6 inch line to save on homeowners insurance,” said Watson.
County commissioners and department heads will spend six weeks discussing the best options for the funds before reporting back to the treasury on July 16.
