How HPD handles internal affairs complaints similar to viral Facebook Live case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The viral video of 22-year-old Kemontae Hobbs being kicked repeatedly has gained attention throughout the Huntsville community.
Martin Weinberg is known for representing two other high-profile cases involving Huntsville Police. He says his client deals with schizophrenia and was unarmed at the time of the arrest.
“The interaction with mentally ill individuals is not good,” said Weinberg.
Anyone unhappy with any police interaction can file a report to the Huntsville Police Department’s Internal Affairs office. The department handles up to 200 complaints on average each year.
“Ultimately, if you have a concern and you don’t come in and ask about it, you’re probably going to always be left with that question of what happened and why did that happen,” said Director of Internal Affairs Jon Ware.
Ware could not comment on Hobbs’ case specifically, but in general, he says once a complaint is filed, an investigator is assigned to the case.
“They kind of compile everything together and look at what’s happened, look at what our policies are and we determine whether something was in policy or out of policy based on what happened that day,” said Ware.
Any follow-up action or discipline is up to the chief. As for a timeline on all this, it typically depends on the case.
“Generally we can resolve most of the investigations in 30 days. Obviously, there’s gonna be some that take longer,” said Ware.
Internal affairs keep records of all complaints logged every year.
“We currently have software that tracks all of that, that tracks every employee from the day we hire them to the day that they retire and every interaction that they have that comes up,” said Ware.
Ware says people end up with some type of resolution in the majority of the cases they handle.
“Even if you’re not 100 percent sure you believe us... come in, give us the opportunity and then judge us afterward,” said Ware.
You can file an internal affairs complaint multiple ways including visiting the Internal Affairs office at 820 North Memorial Parkway, Monday - Friday, calling the department’s 24-hour phone number at 256-222-7100, emailing the office, going through the Citizens Advisory Council and more.
For more information on Huntsville Police Internal Affairs Divisio, you can visit their website, linked here.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.