Governor Kay Ivey launches re-election campaign

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey announced the official launch of her re-election campaign for governor.
“Alabamians have shown the rest of the nation that our faith, resilience and common sense are what makes us and drives us forward to a promising future. I am proud to be your governor and would be honored to serve you for a second term,” Governor Ivey said Wednesday.
“Alabama is working again, and the best is yet to come.”
Governor Ivey said she knows a great deal of work remains, and she is ready to continue leading Alabama to even greater heights.
