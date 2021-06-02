Drivers pay record gas prices during Memorial Day weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “We saw the highest Memorial Day gasoline prices we had seen since 2014.”
According to Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama, Memorial Day weekend prices broke record numbers.
“Not by very much honestly. It was just about seven cents a gallon higher than it was two years ago so we are in the neighborhood,” said Ingram.
What can contribute to this price difference can be several things, according to Ingram. Some contributing factors can be the economy, demand, and what our reserves look like. Ingram also said we are still seeing prices a little bit higher due to panic buying during the colonial pipeline cyberattack.
“This year was a little bit different because we saw a big price jump during the pipeline situation a few weeks ago,” Ingram said. “Since that time we have actually seen prices come down a little bit.”
Ingram said there’s good news on the horizon.
”I think we are likely to see it drop a bit more in the next couple of weeks,” Ingram said. “It will probably stay pretty steady throughout the summer and into the travel season. Then when we get into the fall it will decline a little bit and inch the way downward the remainder of the year beginning in the fall.”
He also said you can help drive the price of gas down by shopping for the best price before filling up your tank. If enough people do this, Ingram said we could see the price go down at the pump.
“We are doing a terrible job of that. A lot of people will tell you they are price shopping but they aren’t,” he said. “Right now we are all buying gas based on convenience. We are looking for a gas station on the right side of the road, a clean safe station, and we barely even look at the price on the sign anymore.”
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.