Drake State offering free STEM learning experience to teens

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Are your middle or high schoolers looking for summer learning? Drake State Community & Technical College is hosting a program to give students a STEM learning experience.
Program organizers report it’s free for students because the program itself is funded through grants. The Flexfactor Summer Program is offered for students in grades six through ten. The program will allow students to learn more about advanced manufacturing careers, and to see if that might be something they’re interested in pursuing.
FlexFactor Program Manager Brittney Turner said Drake State is the first college to offer the experience as a standalone program.
The program will be completed virtually.
“Typically we go into classrooms and partner with teachers, but with this program students from all over the state of Alabama are able to work with students from all over,” Turner said.
Turner said students will team up and work together.
“Students work with teammates to figure out a problem and try to find a solution to that problem. They will create an invention to solve that problem and pitch it to a panel of local leaders of various advanced manufacturers and pitch it like a shark tank style competition,” Turner said.
“Advanced manufacturing is really the backbone of most of our country and most everything that goes on so making sure we have students that are interested in those career pathways and know about them,” she said.
To sign-up for the older grades, you must do so by June 11th. The sign-up for younger grades closes on June 4th.
You can sign-up here.
