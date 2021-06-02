Deputies searching for one man who robbed a liquor store in Huntsville

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s investigators need your help to identify one male who robbed a liquor store in Huntsville.
Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to Beverage Depot on University Drive for a robbery in progress on Monday. The suspect was armed with a handgun and stole a large amount of money from the store.
The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his early 20′s, by the MCSO. The suspect was last seen fleeing the scene on foot toward Target on University Drive.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of the male suspect, contact Investigator Chad Harbin at 256-533-8859 or wharbin@madisoncountyal.gov.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.