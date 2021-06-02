Barnes Pharmacy in Florence closed for good with hefty fine to pay

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence pharmacy is no longer allowed to operate and has to pay a hefty fine after being shut down since November.
Barnes Health Care Pharmacy can no longer operate as a pharmacy and owner Steven Barnes has to pay a $50,000 fine.
Members had been investigating the pharmacy for nearly six months.
WAFF is told this order is the result of many suspicious incidents involving Steven Barnes going back to 2004 and several more times, including in 2018.
That’s when his technician license was revoked and Barnes was told he could no longer work in a pharmacy.
Eddy Braden, with the Alabama State Board of Pharmacy, said that Steve Barnes was never a pharmacist but rather a pharmacy technician.
Braden said Barnes was providing prescriptions without a license.
“The reason for the revocation was because Barnes was going in after-hours and accessing the pharmacy computer and generating prescriptions after hours and those prescriptions were never reviewed by a pharmacist,” said Braden.
The store itself can stay open for business, but the pharmacy can no longer operate.
