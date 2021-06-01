Rocket City Pride hosting events throughout June for Pride Month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - June 1 is the start of Pride Month.
On Tuesday, President Biden made a statement saying he will, “not rest until full equality for LGBTQ+ Americans is finally achieved and codified into law.”
For some, Pride Month is not just about the fight for equality, but also to let LGTBQ+ people know there is a safe community where they can feel accepted.
That’s why Rocket City Pride is hosting events all month long in north Alabama!
To name a few, there will be movie nights, skate park nights, a drag show and much more.
“It’s also important to have that visibility, to celebrate acceptance, to continue to fight for equality. And we hope that anyone who is coming in the spirit of celebration will come out and join us,” Assistant Director of Rocket City Pride, Lori Ellison said.
The full list of events hosted by Rocket City Pride, and community partners are listed below:
6/9- Skate Night at Roller Time
6/10- Game Night at Stars and Strikes
6/11- Youth Drag Show at Shenanigans Theatre
6/12- Field Day/Movie under the stars- Abraham Spring Park Pride party at STA (hosted by GLSEN)
6/18- Art Opening- (hosted by Gallery 1:11) Drag show fundraiser for softball league at Stovehouse (hosted by Huntsville Pocket Rockets)
6/19- Dating Shenanigans/RCP after party
6/22- Melt downtown takeover
6/25- People of Thrive event- (hosted by Thrive)
6/26- Stomp out HIV- (hosted by Thrive)
Maggie Meyers drag after party
6/27- Huntsville’s Only Drag Brunch - Pride edition
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.